Amazon Prime Video Rolls Out Native macOS App To Enable Streaming And Downloading Of Prime Video Content On Macs

Amazon Prime Video announced the roll out of a native macOS app. The app will allow customers to stream and download Prime Video content on Macs for offline viewing. Mac users worldwide with Big Sur 11.4 and above, can download the app for free from the Mac App Store starting November 15th.

The macOS app has been designed to deliver a streaming experience that is similar to the Prime Video website, but with slightly different capabilities that offer even more convenience to users. For example, the app will offer streaming over AirPlay, using Picture-In-Picture and the option to download movies and series for offline viewing (when available). Customers using the macOS app will also be able to use the search/browse functionality, as well as, fan-favourite features like IMDb’s X-ray, continue watching, watchlists etc.

Prime Video macOS app has the same content and language (20+ languages) offerings as the Prime Video iOS app and currently supports streaming in 1080p, with 4k support coming soon. It will be available in all the countries where Prime Video is available, though customers will need to have Big Sur 11.4 and above to be able to download and install the app. Users will also receive automatic macOS app updates. The app supports several accessibility features currently available on Prime Video, including audio descriptions and VoiceOver support.

Prime Video macOS app users in India will be able to enjoy content in 9 local languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Punjabi and Bengali, in addition to global content, and use three local user interfaces – Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, besides English. They can watch thousands of acclaimed TV shows and movies across languages, including Indian films like Sardar Udham, Jai Bhim, Shershaah, Toofaan, Sherni, Gulabo Sitabo, Narappa, Sarpatta Parambarai, Kuruthi, #HOME, Tuck Jagadish and more along with Indian-produced Amazon Original series like Mumbai Diaries 26/11, Paatal Lok, Bandish Bandits, Breathe, Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa, The Family Man, Mirzapur, Inside Edge and Made In Heaven, amongst others. This is in addition to popular global Amazon Originals like The Wheel of Time (premiering November 19th), The Tomorrow War, Coming 2 America, Cinderella, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Without Remorse, American Gods, One Night in Miami, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Boys, Hunters, Cruel Summer, Fleabag, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and many more.

While availability will vary by marketplace, the Prime Video macOS app will support Amazon's growing line-up of live sports globally – an absolute treat for Prime Video sports fans. The live sports slate includes Thursday Night Football; Premier League in the United Kingdom; US Open Tennis, ATP, and WTA in the United Kingdom and Ireland; UEFA Champions League football in Germany and Italy; Roland Garros in France; Australian Swimming globally; and New Zealand Cricket in India.