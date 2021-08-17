Amazon Prime Video Drops LOL:Enga Siri Paappom Trailer

Binge all 6 episodes of this uproarious, unscripted comedy-reality show from 27th August across 240 countries and territories on Amazon Prime Video. Produced by SOL Production Pvt Ltd, hosted by Padma Shri actor and comedian, late Vivekh alongside Shiva, the series will feature 10 celebrated Tamil comedians and entertainers under one roof.

Amazon Prime Video, today, unveiled the official trailer of the all-new Amazon Original Series LOL: ENGA SIRI PAAPPOM, the Tamil version of the much-loved international comedy format LOL. The series unites the best comedy entertainers of the Tamil industry under one roof in a unique setting. In the 6-episode unscripted series, Maya S Krishnan, Abhishek Kumar, Premgi, Harathi Ganesh, RJ Vignesh, Sathish, Pugazh, Powerstar Srinivasan, Baggy (Bhargav Ramakrishnan), and Syama Harini engage in a battle of wits as they face their toughest challenge yet - to be the last one laughing!

The 10 comedians are put together in one space for six hours, under lock and key, with one weapon - their humor and one shield – ‘their poker face’. The objective is simple, to make the others laugh while maintaining a straight face themselves. The show is hosted by the much loved Padma Shri awardee and legendary comedian Late Vivekh and renowned actor Shiva. Prime Members in India and across 240 countries and territories can binge-watch the six-episode series starting 27th August 2021 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Maya S. Krishnan- Theatre Artist, Tamil actress known for her roles in movies such as Velaikkaran, 2.0, and Rail

It is an absolute honor to be a part of this series with the biggest names in the industry. Going in, I was excited as well as nervous as laughing or smiling are the most natural things in the world. This challenge is tougher than it sounds. It is twice as hard to not crack up when you are in a room full of the wittiest people. As a performer, this experience was one of a kind. We weren’t allowed to laugh, but the audience will surely be rolling on the floor.

Abhishek Kumar- A standup comedian, actor, theatre trainer, and winner of Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa on Amazon Prime Video

To win the first season of Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa was a huge step forward in my career as a comic. After that delightful experience, I was thrilled at this opportunity to work with Amazon Prime Video again. Being surrounded by such seasoned comic entertainers from the industry definitely added to my knowledge of the craft. I am also glad to say that I thoroughly enjoyed being part of this unique format. It was nothing short of a crazy experience to be locked in with 10 of the best comedians for six hours straight. In short, LOL: Enga Siri Paapom was a koothadichifying experience.

Premgi Amaren – A playback singer, composer, lyricist, and actor. He is famous for composing rap songs in Tamil cinema and known for his comical performances in Chennai 28, Saroja, and Goa

While I enjoy different arts like singing, composing, and acting; making people laugh and doing comedy has always had a very special place in my heart. When the opportunity to participate in LOL: Enga Siri Paappom opened up, the only thought I had was ‘Evlovo panitom, idha panamatoma?’. LOL: Enga Siri Paappom has been a splendid opportunity to marry my passion for music and love for comedy. This will always be one of my most cherished experiences. Interacting and witnessing the best of talent in that one room was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Apart from all the fun we had, I have to say, controlling my laugh is one of the most challenging things I have had to do to date.

Harathi Ganesh – "Kalaimamani" awardee. A popular TV Host and Actress who has worked in over 177 Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi films and television dramas. Also participated in Bigg Boss.

Humor comes very naturally to me and laughter is almost instinctive. It was tough to keep a straight face for 6 hours in the house. The concept of the show is unique and unconventional and it was a no-brainer that I had to do it! Making the other contestants laugh was a real challenge, but more so, when you can’t even let out a slight smile yourself. The experience was exciting, and I am glad that Amazon Prime Video gave me the opportunity to be a part of this Original Series that offers comedy in a brand new format to the audience.

RJ Vignesh Kanth- An RJ turned actor known for titles like Meesaya Murukku, Dev, Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja, Mehandi Circus, and Kalavani 2. The master brain behind Blacksheep Digital Awards.

It's always enriching to be a part of something so unique and new. The show is a great platform for comedians and actors to explore their strengths and push their limits. It was an exciting experience to share space with some of my idols and peers who I really admire. The energy in the house was electric and I had a blast! Can't wait for the show to premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Powerstar Srinivasan - An actor and director, known for I, Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya and Desiya Nedunchalai

If you mention Powerstar to anyone in Tamil Nadu, it is my wide smile that the audience fondly recalls. LOL: Enga Siri Paappom was definitely one of the most difficult experiences ever. It was not easy to contain my smile and laughter in the show, with such great comedy entertainers around me. I had a lot of fun being a part of this show. Observing, learning, interacting with the other contestants in a setup like this is rare and extremely insightful. Everyone has their own strategy, game plan, and style of comedy, it was interesting to see them all play out. For someone who thrives on entertaining others, this was an experience I will definitely look back, with a smile on my face.

Pugazh - A standup comic and actor, a true entertainer known for his comic timing

LOL: Enga Siri Paappom is a one-of-a-kind reality show and unlike anything, I have been a part of it before. It is easy to make others laugh and laugh along with them and enjoy the moment. When I heard about the one thumb rule of the show – make others laugh but do not laugh yourself – my first reaction was ‘Ila puriayala enaku’ - The challenge is to keep a poker face when people are trying their best to make you laugh. I have pulled out all the tricks I had to, to entertain the members in the house while keeping a poker face myself. I am sure the audiences are going to love this mad concept.

Baggy (Bhargav Ramakrishnan)- A comedian, actor, and director, who is known for his Mostly English Stand-up Comedy Special KungFu Bonda on Amazon Prime Video

My relationship with Amazon Prime Video goes back to the days of my solo show. I think it is truly exciting that Amazon Prime Video is giving young comedians from across the country, an aspirational platform to showcase their talent. LOL: Enga Siri Paappom, from concept-to-execution, in one word, is an "insane" show. As a contestant and a comedian, the energy of the whole set-up created was a huge challenge, depriving the performers of something they thrive on - Laughter. This twist made all contestants hold back the smallest smirk of mutual appreciation and made the show's half-a-day duration, a marathon of absolute madness. It was a unique life experience, I'm quite thankful to Amazon Prime Video for making it possible for me to share the screen with some of the most popular and respected names in the industry. I hope they will continue experimenting with more such unique and interesting formats going forward.

Syama Harini - A standup comic who does clowning and theatre. Runner-up in Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa on Amazon Prime Video

Having participated in Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa, I was thrilled to be get another opportunity to work with Amazon Prime Video. The format of LOL: Enga Siri Paappom is challenging; with Comicstaan the challenge was to make the audiences and the judges laugh but here, you have to make the veterans of comedy laugh while not laughing yourself – it’s a tough one. It forces you to push your boundaries and think of out the box.

Sathish – An actor who is popular for his roles in Kaththi, Ethir Neechal, Maan Karate, and Remo

LOL: Enga Siri Paappom was a 6-hour roller coaster. Controlling your laughter is not as easy as it may seem. Being in the house with such a talented bunch of entertainers is the most invigorating experience, and makes you push yourself and have your A-game on. Comedy to me is the purest form of emotion and expression there is and I am glad to have had the opportunity to be a part of this unique comedy format. I can say with certainty that I left the house enriched and I cannot wait for the audience to shower the show with love.

Get set for LOL: ENGA SIRI PAAPPOM, a unique laughter survival series that will have audiences laugh-out-loud starting August 27th on Amazon Prime Video.