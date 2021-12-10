Amazon Prime Video Bags 7 Wins At MyGlamm Filmfare OTT Awards 2021

Mumbai: Amazon Prime Video, one of India's most loved entertainment destinations, registered 7 wins at the 2nd edition of the prestigious MyGlamm Filmfare OTT Awards 2021. Leading its victory tally was the new season of the popular Amazon Original The Family Man whose creators and cast were recognized across 6 categories, while Mirzapur Season 2 won the Best Series (Critics) award. These wins reinforce Prime Video’s position as the go-to service for engaging stories and storytellers. In the last five years, Prime Video has offered some of the most diverse and authentic content that celebrates local stories, talent and artists, contributing to the country’s dynamic creative economy by ushering in a new era of entertainment.

“At Prime Video, we are constantly striving to serve the diverse preferences of our viewers through distinctive, local stories,” said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video India. She added, “The Filmfare OTT Awards signify the unique role that video streaming services, such as Prime Video, are playing today in redefining the Indian entertainment ecosystem. Our shows winning across 7 different categories reaffirms my belief that good stories have the power to travel, provoke thought, and unite, all at the same time. Thank you, Filmfare, for honouring the hard work put in by the talent, creators, and technicians and of course, the team at Amazon Prime Video, that have worked hard to bring the best stories to our audiences in India, and across the world.”

Prime Video won across the following categories:

Best Series, Critics – Mirzapur Season 2 Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama – Samantha (The Family Man Season 2) Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics: Drama – Manoj Bajpayee (The Family Man Season 2) Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama – Sharib Hashmi (The Family Man Season 2) Best Director, Critics: Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK, Suparn S Varma (The Family Man Season 2) Best Original Story, Series – Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK and Suman Kumar (The Family Man Season 2) Best Original Screenplay, Series: Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK, Suman Kumar and Suparn S Varma (The Family Man Season 2)

Filmfare’s OTT Awards are exclusively dedicated towards celebrating the best of artistic and technical excellence across Web Originals in the OTT space.

Also Read: Amazon Prime Video Bags Top Slots In Imdb’s List Of Top 10 Indian Films And Web Series Of 2021