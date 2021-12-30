Amazon Prime Video Announces Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa

Following the success of the Tamil anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai, Amazon Prime Video today announced the launch of its second instalment, Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa…. The new five-episode series features stories of hope, determination, and personal discovery, as told through the unique perspectives of five different directors. Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa… will premiere on Prime Video on 14 January in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Reflecting on the second lockdown of the COVID pandemic that shook India, the anthology is focused on a message of hope and love amidst despair. The episodes in the second installment of the Tamil anthology include:

· “Mugakavasa Mutham,” directed by Balaji Mohan features Gouri Kishan and TeeJay Arunasalam.

· “Loners,” directed by Halitha Shameem, features Lijomol Jose and Arjun Das.

· “Mouname Paarvayaai,” directed by Madhumita, features Nadiya Moidu and Joju George.

· “Nizhal Tharum Idham,” directed by Richard Anthony features Aishwarya Lekshmi and Nirmal Pillai.

· “The Mask,” directed by Surya Krishna, features Sananth and Dhilip Subbarayan.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video India, remarked, “The overwhelming response that we received to our first anthology encouraged us to continue creating narratives of resilience, hope, love, and above all, showcase how humanity came together to battle the crisis. We are happy to present Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa…, featuring independent, cinematic voices from the Tamil industry, and are confident that the series will infuse viewers with hope and faith as we step foot in the new year.”

Watch trailer here

Following the success of the first edition, Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa… promises to enthrall audiences with a heartwarming narrative that celebrates the spirit of resilience and grit in the face of adversity.