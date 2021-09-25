Amazon Prime Video 2021 Festive Line-up Mix Of Indian And International Titles

Amazon Prime offers an incredible value with unlimited streaming of the latest and exclusive movies, TV shows, stand-up comedy, Amazon Originals, ad-free music listening through Amazon Prime Music, free fast delivery on India’s largest selection of products, early access to top deals, unlimited reading with Prime Reading and mobile gaming content with Prime Gaming, all available for an annual membership of Rs. 999. Customers can also watch the titles by subscribing to Prime Video Mobile Edition. Prime Video Mobile Edition is a single-user, mobile-only plan currently available for Airtel Pre-Paid customers.

As the festive fervour envelops India in all its pomp and glory, Amazon Prime Video is here to treat its viewers to a power packed and incredible assortment of titles to enjoy within the comfort of your homes. From a nerve-wracking thriller to two stupendous biopics to a heady dose of comedy, a scintillating drama and some fantastic international offerings, the streamer brings a diverse and engaging festive content repertoire, doubling down its commitment of offering the most anticipated and acclaimed titles to its audience across the world.

Starting with the Malayalam remake of one of India’s finest thrillers in Bhramam starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, Amazon Prime Video steers into October with a high-octane India line-up across languages and genres that continues with Sardar Udham, the most awaited biopic on the Indian revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh with Vicky Kaushal headlining the title role, Emraan Hashmi starrer supernatural horror movie Dybbuk, the official remake of hit Malayalam Horror film - Ezra. Weaving in a hearty laugh with the second edition of Prime Video’s innovative stand-up comedy series One Mic Stand featuring another stellar line-up of unheard yet amusing guest comics. Adding to the Tamil language content offerings, the service will premiere family drama Udanpirappe, a story of a family reunion starring Sasikumar and Jyothika and Suriya starrer murder mystery Jai Bhim.

But there’s more to this binge fest. Apart from blockbuster Indian tiles, Amazon Prime Video also brings to its viewers some of the most awaited and talked about international releases like Justin Bieber: Our World- a documentary that offers an inward look into the life of the global music star Justin Bieber, the teen horror drama I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Maradona: Blessed Dream- a special series based on the life of the all-time great football player Diego Armando Maradona on the service. Adding to the list is the Dev Patel starrer The Green Knight, a medieval fantasy retelling of the saga of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.

So, this festive season, head to Amazon Prime Video and make the most of festive binging with your family and friends.