Amazon Prime Announces Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab Official OTT Release date

Power star Pawan Kalyan is basking in the success of his recent outing ‘Vakeel Saab’ as the film did extremely well at the box office. The film could have a dream run at the box office. But, the film couldn’t do as expected business due to spike in cases as theatres were shut down across the nation.

People are eagerly waiting for Vakeel Saab OTT release date. If reports are to go anything by Pawan Kalyan’s latest film Vakeel Saab will start premiere on Amazon Prime Video from May 7. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment.

The film is directed by Venu Sri Ram and produced by Dil Raju. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya are seen in key roles. The music has been composed by SS Thaman and Maguva Maguva song became a rage amongst music lovers. Still, the song is topping the charts.