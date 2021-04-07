Amazon Prime Announces Jathi Ratnalu Official OTT Release Date

Actor Naveen Polishetty has become one of the most sought after actors in Tollywood. All credit goes to his outstanding performance in the tecent Telugu movie 'Jathi Ratnalu'. People are still talking about the film even days after the movie release. One look at the social media and you will see that the talk surrounding the movie is refusing to die down.

There are several memes on the movie widely being circulated since its release date. The film has been pulled out of theatres last week due to new movie releases like Nagarjuna's Wild Dog and Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa. Now, the audience who watched the movie and can't get enough of it are waiting to watch it again. This time like several fans of Naveen Polishetty, Telugu moviebuffs too are desperately waiting to know the official OTT release date of Jathi Ratnalu.

If you are also one of those waiting to know Jathi Ratnalu official OTT release date, then we have super exciting news for you all. Jathi Ratnalu digital rights have been bagged by Amazon Prime Video. The makers of the movie have officially announced the OTT release date. The film is all set to staret streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 11, 2021. Finally, the time has come to watch Jathi Ratnalu sitting in the confines of your home with a bowl of popcorn in your hand.

Jathi Ratnalu is directed by Anudeep and produced by Nag Ashwin. Naveen Polishetty is yet to announce about his future project details. Keep an eye on this space for more updates.