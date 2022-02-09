Amazon Original Series Bestseller Trailer Out

Amazon Prime Video today unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited upcoming Amazon Original series, Bestseller. The intelligent and gripping psychological thriller is a perfect blend of suspense and drama, which will take audiences on a journey to the dark labyrinth of flawed human nature. Produced by Siddharth Malhotra’s Alchemy Production LLP and directed by Mukul Abhyankar, Bestseller features an ensemble star cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni in prominent roles. The Amazon Original series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 18 February, 2022 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“As soon as I read the script, I found it so exciting and thrilling, that I instantly knew it would make for a fascinating watch,” said Mukul Abhyankar, director of Bestseller. “My experience of working with the cast and crew of Bestseller has been amazing, right from the time I read the script to shooting with this exceptionally talented team, at some of the most authentic locations in the country. I am certain the audience is going to love every suspenseful minute of the series and will be left asking for more by the end of the eighth episode. I am delighted that Bestseller will be reaching viewers in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Amazon Prime Video.”

Speaking about the series, much loved actor Mithun Chakraborty said, “Lokesh Pramanik, my character in Bestseller, is a unique personality with interesting quirks. I enjoyed playing him with all his eccentricities. I also had a great time working with my talented co-stars on the series; everyone worked really hard to bring their characters to life. I couldn’t have asked for a better streaming debut. I have a lot of faith in Mukul Abhyankar and believe he has done a commendable job in developing an extremely entertaining thriller. Bestseller will definitely appeal to suspense and thriller fans across the globe, and I am looking forward to it premiering on Amazon Prime Video.”

“I am thrilled that Bestseller is my full-feature digital debut”, said Shruti Haasan. “When Siddharth Malhotra reached out to me for Bestseller, I was working on a number of projects and wasn’t sure if I could make this commitment, but the moment I went through the script, I couldn’t put it down. I was hooked to the layers in the story and found my character so compelling, that I just had to do it. I always wanted to enter this space with a female lead story and it was an amazing opportunity to play a character I couldn’t pass up. I have worked hard to prepare for my role and I am really looking forward to seeing the audience’s reaction to the series.”

Arjan Bajwa said, “The story of Bestseller is one that will have the audiences completely riveted – each character is so distinct, played to perfection by the very talented cast, expertly guided by the vision of director Mukul Abhyankar. The entire narrative is so intriguing and well layered. I am quite excited about my role as Tahir Wazir, a successful and assertive writer whose life undergoes drastic twists and turns, when he crosses paths with a stranger. Given the multiple layers to the character, it was a challenging role to play but at the same time a fantastic experience as an actor to portray Tahir. I cannot wait for Bestseller to reach viewers across the world.”

“I was probably the first of the cast to come on board the team of Bestseller as Siddharth Malhotra, the producer of the series, saw Mayanka in me,” shared Gauahar Khan. “The character of Mayanka is very multifaceted. She has complex relationships with those around her and strives to strike a balance in her professional and personal life. She is someone a lot of women will identify with. Director Mukul Abhyankar has dealt with the nuances of my character beautifully.”

Satyajeet Dubey said, “It is every actor’s dream to have their work reach out to the widest possible audience and I am excited for the global release of Bestseller on Amazon Prime Video. This was a complicated and challenging role – with multiple layers to the character and I thoroughly enjoyed pushing myself to give it my best. I am also glad to have worked with such a talented team, which helped bring out the chemistry between characters beautifully and made working on this series an enjoyable experience. I am looking forward to knowing what the audiences think of Bestseller.”

Sonalee Kulkarni said, “With Bestseller I am making my digital debut and I am delighted to be a part of this wonderful series. Shooting for a series is a very different experience from a movie, but my director Mukul Abhyankar made it easy. I am also thrilled I got to work so closely with Mithun da. He is such an experienced and amazing actor with an impeccable work ethic. When we shot our scenes together, we hardly did any rehearsals or even retakes. As our characters go about solving the mystery of Bestseller, I am sure the audience will be glued to the edge of their seats.”

Watch trailer of Amazon Original Bestseller

Bestseller Plot: Celebrated novelist Tahir Wazir who is facing writer's block, meets Meetu Mathur, a simple girl from a small town who is a huge fan and seeks his guidance in writing her own story. Desperate to fulfill his publisher’s expectations, Tahir decides to use her story for his own novel. Will Tahir be able to write his next ‘Bestseller’? A fast-paced, gritty and intense psychological thriller that will have the viewers on tenterhooks through the 8 chapters!