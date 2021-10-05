Amazon Original Movie Rathnan Prapancha, A Kannada Travel Comedy-Drama, Set To Release On Amazon Prime Video On October 22nd

Bangalore, 5th Oct 2021: Amazon Prime Video today unveiled the first look of its upcoming Original Kannada Movie – Rathnan Prapancha and also announced the release date of the film. Produced by Karthik and Yogi G Raj under the banner of KRG Studios, Rathnan Prapancha is a Travel Comedy-Drama directed by Rohit Padaki, that will release on the 22nd of October on Amazon Prime Video. The movie stars popular Kannada actor Dhananjay in the lead along with Reba Monica John, Umashree, Ravishankar, Anu Prabhakar, Pramod, Vainidhi Jagadeesh, Achyuth Kumar and Shruthi Krishna playing pivotal roles.

Rathnan Prapancha is a unique Travel Comedy-Drama, centred around the life and journey of Ratnakara, a man on a quest to find his roots while paving his way through the perils of his current life. In this pursuit, he witnesses situations that take him on a roller-coaster ride filled with shock, laughter, and dilemmas that make him re-discover his world. In this journey, he is accompanied by Mayuri, a journalist who is trying to break a never-before-told story.

"Great stories have no borders. And with Prime Video customers spread across 240 countries and territories, we are able to play a role in ensuring great local stories like Rathnan Prapancha find a worldwide audience," Sushant Sreeram, Director – Marketing, India, Amazon Prime Video India said, "At Amazon Prime Video, it’s our constant endeavour to nurture creative and compelling stories and storytellers, to bring some of the best stories to our audiences worldwide. And Rathnan Prapancha is one such story that not only has universal appeal, but also showcases the amazing local talent in our country."

"Rathnan Prapancha is one of those rare films that has a bit of comedy weaved into the drama coupled with travel as a theme", said Karthik Gowda, Producer of the film. "A film like this has a universal appeal, and will resonate with audiences, Indian and global. One of the main reasons why we decided to associate with Amazon Prime Video. Having the film released across 240 countries and territories on the same day, will help take this story from the Kannada film industry to global audiences and that’s a feat in itself for the first production of ours."

"I love experimenting with different genres, but I particularly love the whole journey of self-discovery, Rathnan Prapancha is one such story of a man in pursuit of something he believes will bring him joy, but life has different plans for him", commented Rohit Padaki, Director, "A story like Rathnan Prapancha hasn’t been told before, and I am quite excited about bringing this story to audiences worldwide with Amazon Prime Video."

Rathnan Prapancha will premiere exclusively and globally on Amazon Prime Video on the 22nd of October.