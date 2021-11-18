Amazon miniTV Will Premier Short Film Gupt Gyaan

Amazon miniTV announces the launch of a short film – Gupt Gyaan, produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain, under the banner of Sikhya Entertainment - India’s leading production house. Featuring the talented and popular duo of Ashlesha Thakur and Vishesh Bansal, Gupt Gyaan is the second movie as part of the multi-film collaboration with Sikhya Entertainment which will premiere on 18 November, exclusively on Amazon miniTV. As shown in the trailer which released today, the film explores a meaningful subject about young love, the confusing and emotional phase that teenagers go through.

“Amazon miniTV is committed to bring quality content for free to its consumers and in this direction, Gupt Gyaan will surely enrich our library of award-winning short films available on the service. Continuing to set the entertainment bar as high as ever, we are delighted to collaborate with Guneet Monga and Sikhya Entertainment once again for another interesting movie.”, said Harsh Goyal, Head of Amazon Advertising.

“Gupt Gyaan is a short film which is made envisioning Sikhya Entertainment’s motto of creating powerful and compelling narratives. With Amazon miniTV’s wide reach, we are glad that hundreds and millions of Indians from all part of the country will be able to enjoy this short film for free.” said Guneet Monga, CEO of Sikhya Entertainment.

“It has been such a privilege to bring our creative vision to life with Gupt Gyaan.” commented Saqib Pandor, Director of Gupt Gyaan. “While romantic stories at large strike the right chord with audiences, the added excitement amongst them comes from how a story is distinctly narrated. Through this movie, we have attempted to depict the nuances and essence of a relationship between two teenagers in a very authentic manner. I’m sure audiences will enjoy watching the movie as much as we enjoyed creating it.” he added.