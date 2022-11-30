Amazon miniTV New Series Physics Wallah: Know More

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, has been at the forefront of providing engaging, entertaining, and inspirational content ever since its inception. The streaming service has added another feather to its cap with the announcement of a gripping and motivating series, Physics Wallah. Inspired by the encouraging journey of Alakh Pandey, the Founder & CEO of EdTech unicorn Physics Wallah, the series features Shreedhar Dubey in the lead role. Created by About Films and produced & directed by Abhishek Dhandharia, this series is set to premiere exclusively on Amazon miniTV soon for free.

Physics Wallah is the story of a young and bright teacher’s vision of an advanced and highly affordable education system and his journey of bringing this vision to fruition. A brilliant story of a teacher who has taken the entrepreneurial route to success and fought much more than just financial odds to turn his passion for teaching into a successful profession. This journey is one full of challenges in the form of monopolistic corporate giants and several internal battles, which will set an example of what an indomitable spirit can accomplish.

The 6-episode web series encourages viewers to realize and follow their dreams, regardless of what challenges may come up. It will premiere soon on Amazon miniTV for free, available within Amazon’s shopping app and Fire TV.