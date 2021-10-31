ALTBalaji’s Girgit Posters: Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Trupti Khamkar, Taniya Kalrra Killer Looks

Streaming platform ALTBalaji has dropped the poster for their upcoming thriller obsession Girgit. Makers released three individual posters of the three primary characters of the show. Through an interesting concept, makers revealed the idea and theme of the show. The idea behind the poster has been to showcase the two shades of humans – first is the sane one that we show society, the other is the twisted side that is inverted for everyone. Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Trupti Khamkar and Taniya Kalrra feature in the three different posters. All three leave such an impact with their looks.

Nakul plays Ranbir in the series. While introducing him to the world ALTBalaji commented, “Crazy is his real colour! Get ready for Ranbir #BewareofGirgits / #GirgitSeBachke #Girgit teaser streaming tomorrow.” Trupti plays Mahi in the show and for her makers wrote, “Naive is her real colour! Get ready for Mahi.” Taniya will be seen as Shamol. Talking about Shamoli, the streaming platform wrote, ‘Manipulation is her colour! Get ready for Shamoli’

Nakul plays Ranbir in the series. While introducing him to the world ALTBalaji commented, “Crazy is his real colour! Get ready for Ranbir #BewareofGirgits / #GirgitSeBachke #Girgit teaser streaming tomorrow.” Trupti plays Mahi in the show and for her makers wrote, “Naive is her real colour! Get ready for Mahi.” Taniya will be seen as Shamol. Talking about Shamoli, the streaming platform wrote, ‘Manipulation is her colour! Get ready for Shamoli’

The streaming giant has been creating a lot of suspense about their upcoming show. Just few days back, ALTBalaji dropped posts talking about the traits of Girgit, which led to several theories cropping on social media. Fans were baffled with the OTT platform shifting their gears to zoology. However, with the posters, it is clear that all of that was for the show.

What happens when your love becomes your obsession, and your obsession becomes your insanity? ALTBalaji’s thriller obsession Girgit is a story that brings to the fore the darkness inherent within all of us. It explores the limits of human indecency, the lows that one is willing to hit, and the depths of depravity one is willing to touch to get what one truly desires. It tells you that no one is really who they seem to be and that we all are, in the end, just Girgits that change colours when no one is looking to manipulate situations as per our desires and selfish needs. Girgit stars Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Taniya Kalrra, Trupti Khamkar, Shahwar Ali, Ashmita Jaggi, Aleksander Lillic, Samar Virwani, amongst others, in the primary roles

Girgit will start streaming from 27th of October, 2021 on ALTBalaji & MX Gold (MX Player's subscription VOD service)!