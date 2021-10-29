ALTBalaji, MX Player's Girgit Launch Party Pictures

On October 27, the cast of ALTBalaji & MX Player's latest release Girgit celebrated the launch of the show with glitz & glam in the city of Mumbai. The streaming platforms threw the most exciting party of the year on Wednesday in the city. The stars of the series – Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Taniya Kalrra, Trupti Khamkar, Shahwar Ali, Samar Vermani, Ashmita Jaggi, Aleksandar Ilic made heads turn at the party. The theme for the party was neon and all the actors voguishly accoutred as per the theme. While the cast members made their way through the paparazzi flashes, other popular stars from the tinsel town also walked on the red carpet. Sumukhi Suresh, Akriti Kakkar, Varun Verma, Snehil Dixit Mehra, and others, were spotted on the red carpet.

Apart from the streaming platforms, the party was co-hosted by the ^nv^s^ble (Invisible) Gastronomy Bar in Oshiwara. While all actors danced their hearts out and gave their best wishes to the team, ALTBalaji’s gaming partner, The Non Sense Store, gave away goodies to the guests. The party surely made noise as it was the most happening thing to have happened during the weekday.

The story is set in Himachal Pradesh, with Ranbir Khetan being the protagonist. What happens when Ranbir (Nakul Roshan Sahdev) gets embroiled in the murder case of his beloved wife Jahnvi Khetan? While Ranbir tries to prove his innocence as he is set to marry another girl (Ashmita Jaggi), a foul-mouthed cop Rathod (Samir Vermani) is hell-bent on proving him guilty. In the midst of these, two con girls (Taniya Kalrra and Trupti Khamkar) get involved in Ranbir’s life. How a concoction of human emotions spills out in this crooked story, is the basic premise and idea behind Girgit.

Produced by Rangrezza Films, the show stars Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Taniya Kalra, and Trupti Khamkar in primary roles alongside Shahwar Ali, Samar Vermani, Ashmita Jaggi, Aleksandar Ilic, and others.

You can watch all the seven episodes of Girgit on ALTBalaji feat. 88+ shows or by updating the MX Player app and subscribing to MX Gold (the platform’s subscription VOD service) for less than Rs1/day.