Alt Balaji Binge Fest: Sachin Mohite Gets Candid on Producer’s Lab Series

ALTBalaji’s campaign #ALTBingeFest has been a remarkable one and exceptionally famous amongst the youngsters. Under the campaign, they have tried to both entertain and educate the audience with a line-up of very interesting events and have triumphed through them all. The platform has never failed to impress the masses with its utterly engaging campaigns and similarly, this one is sure to get your hearts pumping this festive season.



To keep the tradition alive, they have brought back a lovely event as part of the campaign. Remember the Director’s Lab Series last year? Well, gear up to be one with ALTBalaji Producer’s this season! They aim at educating the youth through the brilliant initiative, ‘The Producer Lab’ series on YouTube which is a part of their #ALTBingeFest.

This series is all set to have known producers such as Samar Khan, Sachin Mohite and Tanveer Bookwala on it this year. The series is for aspiring storytellers associated with National’s College and MET Institute of Mass Media. These producers will be in conversation with the students from these college’s, sharing their expertise and wisdom to educate them and get them ready to face the real world. The struggles faced by an actor is often spoken about but the struggles that a producer faces, are still unknown, which is exactly what the producer has spoken about. The industry is not an easy place to be so some guidance from the right set of people is bound to go a long way!

This week, the platform released the second episode of the ‘Producer Lab’ series which had the talented director- producer Sachin Mohite on it, in association with R.D. National College and MET Institute of Mass Media. He has produced some great masterpieces ranging from supernatural to romance in languages such as Hindi and Marathi. The magnum opus epic drama Paurashpur was produced by Sachin Mohite. In the episode, the producer is handing out some meaty advice for the newcomers and aspirants of the entertainment industry and the students, as much as they have enjoyed it, it has also been a lovely learning experience for them. He shares a few tips, diving deep into the facts which the students have highly appreciated.

During this candid conversation, Sachin shares, “My journey began 24 years ago when satellite TV had just kickstarted and made its presence known. We only had Zee TV at the time and I got associated with the most popular show on it as a ‘Dressman’ when I wanted to be a director but there wasn’t any vacancy for the job. I later became an assistant director on the same show and after learning the tricks, 3 years later I was directing it all. I have been very fortunate when it comes to exploring various genres which has been very lucky for me.”

He further added, “You have to continuously work on ideas as that is what today’s day and age looks for. Ideas develop and make it big! Keep thriving and ideating because that’s when they get picked up and then the rest is history! I have been a producer, a writer and a director but my heart essentially lies with direction. Though production has also been quite fun. I have gotten an unbelievable amount of love from the industry over the years for my work and I assure you that constant persistence and never stopping at one thing and thereby restricting yourself is sure to take you places in the industry.”

This series is one of a kind and chances like this do not come around often, so the students can benefit from this and how!

