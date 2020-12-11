Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Most Watched Tollywood Movie In Netflix's Top 10

According to Netflix, the top most binge-watched south Indian films in 2020 are Ala Vaikuntapuram, Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, Kappela, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. These south Indian films are among the top 10 most-watched films.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde and Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal starring Dulquer Salman and Ritu Varma had a good theatrical run, but Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya and Kappela were released on Netflix due to the closure of theatres of the coronavirus pandemic.

The most-watched series in India for 2020 are Guilty, Masaba Masaba, Bulbbul, She, Miss India, Never Have I Ever and Emily in Paris. Even the Spanish series Money Heist was in the top 10 list in India within 170 days of its release and the German sci-fi series Dark was also in the top 10 for 95 days.

Coming to K-dramas, the footfall for Korean dramas in India increased by more than 370% in 2020 compared to 2019. The most popular K-dramas which were watched by Indians included The King: Eternal Monarch, Kingdom (S2), It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, and Start-up.

The most-watched kids' shows in India for 2020 are The Willoughbys, Boss Baby: Back in Business (S4), Feel the Beat, and the Indian animated series Mighty Little Bheem (S3).