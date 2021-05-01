Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom OTT Release: Here's The Truth

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s forthcoming flick ‘Bellbottom’ has been in the news for a long time. With the country reeling under the second wave of coronavirus, cases are on the rise and several states are resorting to lockdown to contain the spread of virus. The film shoots have been called off and theatres shut. Filmmakers are not releasing their films to keep the public safe. This has increased the demand for OTT.

Speculations were doing the rounds that the digital rights of Akshay’s Kumar Bellbottom was bagged by Prime Video for Rs 150 cr and the makers are planning to start streaming on Prime Video. Bellbottom makers have slammed the rumors about Bellbottom OTT release. Here's the official statement.



"Pooja Entertainment would like to quash all speculation in some sections of the media regarding the release of our upcoming film "Bellbottom". Any announcement regarding the impending release of the film will be made by Pooja Entertainment at the opportune time. Nobody other than Pooja Entertainment has the mandate to make any statements with regards to any development with the film. We would like to request the media to support us as you always have and refrain from publishing any information that is not officially communicated by us. Stay safe and mask up. Our prayers with one and all."

Bellbottom also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Huma S Qureshi and Adil Hussain. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, it was one of the first Bollywood films to be shot amid the Coronavirus pandemic.