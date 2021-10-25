Aha Web Series Alludu Garu Premiere On This Date

100% Telugu streaming platform aha, a household name for Telugu entertainment in the digital space, is coming up with a new web series, Alludu Garu. A feel-good family drama, stars Abhijeet Poondla, Dhanya Balakrishna, Y Kasi Viswanath, Sudha and Shalini Kondepudi in key roles. The entertaining show directed by Jayanth Gali (known for Love Life and Pakodi) and produced by Tamada Media sheds new light on the complications of modern-day relationships. Bru is the presenting sponsor for the show. The first episode is slated to release on October 29.

Alludu Garu is a coming-of-age story that revolves around a newly married couple Ajay (Abhijeeth Poondla) and Amulya (Dhanya Balakrishna). It hilariously focuses on the plight of Ajay, who is forced to stay with his clingy in-laws Ashok (Y Kasi Viswanath), Nalini (Sudha) in a conservative household. Despite his initial reluctance, Ajay tries hard to meet their expectations and fit into the family, keeping his contrasting world views aside. While his struggles will tickle your funny bones without a doubt, you are sure to empathise with his plight. Will Ajay still manage to stay sane?

"aha has made it a habit to deliver one hit show after the other in multiple genres, from Tharagathi Gadhi Daati to Kudi Yedamaithe to The Baker and The Beauty. We're sure Alludu Garu will be an equally promising addition to our diverse content library of Telugu web originals and movies. The show has the potential to strike a chord with audiences across all age groups, for it's a relevant take on relationships within a middle-class household in a lighter vein. We're happy to collaborate with Bru and are hopeful to continue our wonderful association in future. " Ajit Thakur, CEO of aha, shared.

“Being a regional OTT player, we are the one-stop-shop for fulfilling all entertainment needs with convenience of local language connect. Accordingly, our partnership with brands allows us to create more engaging formats. We are delighted to partner with Bru in this. As our roadmap is to find unique stories of the Telugu land that are relatable to the constantly progressing audience and fans, we look forward to continue our associations.” Nitin Burman, Head Non-Subscription Revenue, aha, added.

