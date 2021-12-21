Aha Unveils A Sneak Peek Into The World of Senapathi

100% Telugu streaming platform aha is gearing up to entertain audiences with their upcoming web original film titled Senapathi, the crime drama that marks the OTT debut of veteran actor Rajendra Prasad. Directed by Pavan Sadineni (who has helmed Prema Ishq Kaadhal in the past), the film is produced by Sushmitha Konidela and Vishnu Prasad under Gold Box Entertainments. World of Senapathi, a riveting glimpse into the film's ambience, the characters, their motives, was launched today.

The glimpse is slick and innovatively cut, where the film's gist is narrated in the form of a burra katha with multiple mythological parallels. The voice-over of a folk artiste, while taking the viewer through a few sequences from Senapathi, talks of the emergence of Lord Krishna in a modern-day avatar during Kaliyuga. In the case of the film, it's hinted that there are two avatars of Krishna, who, despite having the same motive, tread different paths. The icing on the cake is Rajendra Prasad's final dialogue on a pawn (Senapathi) in a chessboard and how he warns about the need to be careful with it.

From cops to criminals to their setbacks and drama in their lives, there's a lot that the 'World of Senapathi' conveys through its visuals. If it's Rajendra Prasad who leaves you awestruck in a never-seen-before character Murthy, the likes of Naresh Agastya as a cop and impressive supporting acts by Gnaneswari Kandregula, Harshavardhan, Josh Ravi, Jeevan Kumar and Rakendu Mouli too hog the limelight. Senapathi is all set to premiere on aha shortly.

Watch the glimpse here