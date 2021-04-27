Aha Announces Karthi’s Sulthan Official OTT Release Date

Actor Karthi is basking in the success of his latest film, Sulthan, which was released on April 2, 2021. The film did decent business in Telugu but it turned out to be a huge blockbuster hit at the Kollywood box office.

Most of the audience were forced to skip the film in theatres due to COVID fears. In case you haven’t watched it yet or planning to watch it again, we have some super exciting news for you. The Telugu digital rights of Karthi's Sulthan have been bagged by Aha and they have officially announced Sulthan OTT streaming date. The film will start streaming from April 30 on Aha.

The film is written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, co-produced by S. R. Prakash Babu and S. R. Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures. Rashmika is seen as the female lead alongside Karthi. Sulthan marks Rashmika's debut in Kollywood.