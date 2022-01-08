aha Announces its First Indo-American Original, The American Dream

100% Telugu streaming platform aha, a household name for Telugu entertainment, is proud to announce its first Indo-American original, The American Dream. The thriller, starring Prince Cecil, Neha Krishna in the lead roles is written and directed by Vignesh Kaushik. Produced by Pradeep Reddy, the film traces the journey of a middle-class boy Rahul, who heads to the US for post-graduation and chases greener pastures. However, destiny offers him a rude shock when his life in the US is far from being the bed of roses he imagines it to be.

The American Dream, staying true to its title, shows the price one needs to pay in return for the comfortable, cushy lifestyle that youngsters expect to lead. The film told through the lens of Rahul, takes unexpected twists and turns, offering a fair share of humor, romance, fun, frolic and thrills. The teaser released by aha promises an entertaining film that's equally

thought-provoking.

Watch The American Dream trailer here

Prince Cecil, cast in the role of Rahul, sincerely reflects the frustration that every US-bound youngster experiences in an alien nation while juggling between education, daily hardships and part-time jobs. Neha Krishna plays Rahul's on-screen love interest. The supporting cast comprises Raviteja Mukkavalli, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sri Mirajkar, Phani Rampalli, Anil Sankaramanch, Sri Ram Reddy Asireddy, Muralidhar and Ravi Kumar Marka.

Cinematographed by Adam Chapman and Abhiraj Nair, The American Dream has a music score by Abhinay Timmaraju. The film is slated to premiere on aha this Makar Sankranthi

