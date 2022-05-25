Adivi Shesh and Shobitha Dhulipala Special Guests in Sarkaar 2 and Telugu Indian Idol

Hyderabad: OTT platform has given us countless stories and shows that have kept us entertained no matter what mood we were in. aha, a 100% local entertainment platform which captivated the eyeballs of the consumers with shows like Telugu Indian Idol and Sarkaar 2, is all set to engage them with ‘Major’ team that includes Adivi Shesh, Shobitha Dhulipala among others.

Sarkaar 2, hosted by the charming and exuberant anchor Pradeep Machiraju, welcome Adivi Sheshu, Shobitha Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, and Sashi Kiran Tikka. The viewers will see how Adivi Shesh and Shobitha turned the game more entertaining, and the former entices the viewers with his dance moves.

In the Saturday episode of Telugu Indian Idol this week, Adivi Shesh and Shobitha Dhulipala will grace the show. The world’s biggest singing reality show hosted by Sree Ram Chandra and judged by Kartheek, Nithya Menon and Thaman has already won the hearts of the netizens and Telugu people across the globe. The cherry on the cake is that fans of Adivi Shesh can witness him crooning with Vagdevi while requesting Vaishnavi to dance with him.

So, do not miss the ‘Major’ entertainment this week. Tune into Sarkaar on 27th May at 6 PM and Telugu Indian Idol at 9 PM only on aha