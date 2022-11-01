Adivi Sesh, Sharwanand in Unstoppable With NBK 2

Hyderabad: This week, aha brings a range of captivating shows for its ardent viewers. The brochure celebrates with a choc-a-bloc entertainment offering with Adivi Shesh and Sharwanand episode on Unstoppable with NBK 2 and a Judges choice episode where the beautiful Raashi Khanna will grace as a special guest followed by Rashmi Gautam and Getup Seenu in Chef Mantra season 2. Be it food, dance, fun & entertainment, drama… There’s an endless choice for its loyal and novel audience.

Dance Ikon (5th & 6th November):

Dance Ikon, South India’s biggest dance show, has proven to be a platform for mega talent. Every episode has been bringing out the best performance in every contestant. Streaming on aha every Saturday and Sunday, the maiden Dance Ikon is hosted by Ohmkar and judged by Ramya Krishnan and Shekhar Master. This week, the show will witness the beautiful actress Raashi Khanna as a special guest who will share her interest in dance and some fun trivia with the participants, along with Shekhar and Yash Masters. Do not miss watching the competition between the TOP 8 participants only on aha.

Chef Mantra Season 2 (4th November):

Actress, producer, writer, director, Philanthropist and NFT Collector Lakshmi Manchu, a passionate foodie herself, turns host for Chef Mantra season 2, where food choices inevitably shape the lifestyle and personality of the much-loved celebrities. This week the show features Rashmi Gautam and Getup Seenu, where they take a trip down memory lane and discuss the memories associated with their comfort food.

