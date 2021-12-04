5 Worth Watching Movies on Indian OTT Platforms This Weekend

Till yesterday, most of us were definitely waiting for the Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2. However, to some binge watchers who complete the series in just a day, here are some other movies worth watching this weekend.

1.CHITHIRAI SEVVAANAM- Tamil- Zee5- December 5

Director: Stunt Silva

Cast: Samuthirakani, Pooja Kannan, Rima Kallingal

This film will portrait the sordid Pollachi sex scandal that rocked Tamil Nadu a few years ago. Streaked into this story is the warm tale of a daughter and dad relationship. Actress Sai Pallavi's sister is reportedly to play the lead role in the movie.

2. COBALT BLUE- Hindi- Netflix- December 3

Director: Sachin Kundalkar

Cast: Prateik Babbar, Neelay Mehendale, Anjali Sivaraman, Shishir Sharma, Neil Bhoopalam, Anant Joshi, Geetanjali Kulkarni

The movie is based on the story of a brother and sister who fall in love with the same man. Set in the early 90s, it explores the various shades of a relationship and love. And it explores how love can turn a conservative family upside down. Cobalt Blue is the picturisation of famous novel Cobalt Blue.

3. MANCHI ROJULOCHAIE- Telugu- Aha- December 3

Director: Maruthi Dasari

Cast: Santosh Shoban, Mehreen Pirzada, Ajay Ghosh, Rajitha, Vennela Kishore, Satyam Rajesh, Srikanth Iyengar

A young lady who will be in a live-in relationship with her lover happens to visit her home due to Covid-19 lockdown. However, her father is obsessive, controlling, and takes pride in the fact that he raised his daughter in a traditional way. The movie revolves around how the youngsters manage to convince him to accept their love for each other.

4. BOB BISWAS- Hindi- Zee 5- December 3

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Chitrangada Singh

The killer villain is now the hero of this film. The contract killer from the 2012 film Kahaani has now got titular eminence. As it happens, the man who does an insurance job during daytime turns into a ruthless killer after losing his memory. It is not known yet if Bob’s story will tie to Vidya’s story from Kahaani.

5. PUKSATTE LIFU- Kannada- Zee 5- December 3

Director: Aravind Kuplikar

Cast: Sanchari Vijay, Achyuth Kumar, Rangayana Raghu , Mathangi Prasanna

Shahjahan is a skilled locksmith who leads an honest life. But he finds himself in a precarious situation when he is forced to join hands with a bunch of policemen involved in a robbery. The story is all about how he escapes from the crime.

Besides these movies, there is another famous web series Inside Edge season 3 that will be releasing this weekend. This would obviously a must watch series to all the cricket lovers. Happy watching!