5 Reasons Why You Must Watch Amazon Original Movie-Chhorii

The best movie nights are horror movie nights. The scare jumps, unexpected twists, and turns makes horror movies the secret formula for a perfect weekend. So, get your bucket of popcorn and your best buddy as Amazon Prime Video releases its original movie, ‘Chhorii’. Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role, the movie has opened to rave reviews and immense love from the netizens. Packed with chills, thrills, suspense, and some powerful performances, Chhorii is the perfect dose of entertainment and horror to consume right away. Here we list down the reasons why you must-watch this horror thriller.

1- It’s a genre-defining film - Chhorii defines a new genre of Horror in India. With its Impressive cinematography and haunting background score, the movie evokes genuine scares and helps the film to match the global standard of horror.

2-Power-packed performances- The cast of Chhorii put up a great show and gave some solid power packed performances. Nushrratt Bharuccha as the main protagonist of the film delivers her career best performance playing the role of Sakshi where her quest takes viewers on a journey that’s got horror, thrills, and chills—all in equal portions. Mita Vashishta plays the role of Bhanno Devi in the film and gives a layered performance and steals the show with her amazing acting chops.

3- Gripping storyline- The storyline of Chhorii is very gripping and engages the viewers to the very end. The film touches upon the social issue of female feticide that is prevalent in the country in a subtle way. With an interesting plot, Chhorii provides the perfect dose of suspense, thrill, and horror.

4- Vishal Furia’s Slick direction- Vishal recreated the magic of his original Marathi film ‘Lapachhapi’ with its Hindi remake in Chhorii. With bigger canvas and high production quality and slick direction, Vishal took ‘Chhorii’ to a next level retaining the true essence of the original film.

5- Strong social message- Wrapped in a horror package is a more horrifying story about the unfortunate female feticide instance in India. Chhorii is not just an entertainer but also a socially responsible film that sends across a strong social message.