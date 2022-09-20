5 Female Scriptwriters Who Showcased Women in Most Astonishing Way

Kanika Dhillon - Be it Rani from Haseen Dillruba, Rumi of Manmarziyaan, Rashmi from Rashmi Rocket, Bobby from Judgemental hai kya, Nanki of Guilty or Mukku from Kedarnath. We found the connection, love and admiration for these characters. The bold, bubbly, bindass women written/ co produced by Kanika Dhillon are all we look for. The writer/co

Producer have a profound way of capturing women in their element is timeless.

Zoya Akhtar - The craziness provided by Zoya Akhtar for all the women centric roles are commendable. Safeena, Ayesha, Laila or Farah. These Independent women characters are the ones who inspired so many females outside.

Reema Kagti - Piku, Ashima, Aditi are some characters to remember written by Reema Kagti. Who made decisions that were different and outlandish for the world.

Alankrita Shrivastava - Lipstick Under my Burkha, A movie that was controversial yet the most loved one. Alankrita Shrivastava took the cinema by storm with a story like this.

Anvita Dutt - Queen, a movie that was praised by Big B. The turning point of Indian Cinema with a female led movie. The admiration and love received by both Anvita and Kangana made the movie loved across the globe.

These are the top 5 female scriptwriters who keep their heads up by providing us with Independent, strong, out of the box women characters for the audiences to enjoy and learn from.

