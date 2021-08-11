5 Exciting Reasons to Watch Godzilla vs. Kong On Amazon Prime Video

When Godzilla vs. Kong was announced in 2019, fans of the two iconic franchises from all over the world went into a frenzy as they will be able to watch the class of the colossal monsters in a movie packed with a whole lot of action. Directed by Adam Wingard, this movie was theatrically released in theaters globally in March 2021 but, many of the people couldn’t go and relive the larger-than-life experience owing to the pandemic. Months of waiting is now finally over as the battle of the beasts comes home with Godzilla vs. Kong releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on August 14, 2021, courtesy Amazon Prime Video. No prizes for guessing what we’ll be doing this weekend. If you don’t have a plan yet, here are 5 fantastic reasons to be excited to watch Godzilla vs. Kong.

Amalgamation of two legendary film franchises

Godzilla vs. Kong is a product of two film franchises (Godzilla and King Kong) that have an ever-growing fan base running into millions as well as a long-lasting legacy spanning decades. For those who love all kinds of film trivia, the upcoming blockbuster is the 36th movie in the Godzilla franchise and 12th film in the King Kong franchise. Get ready to be left right at the edge of your seat for it’s time to choose whose side you’ll be on as the world witnesses a battle never seen before.

A great Star Cast

Along with Kong and Godzilla, the star cast of the movie is another key reason why people are and should be excited to watch this film. The movie features an impeccable cast with great acting skills and talent and are a perfect fit for their roles in the film. These include Alexander Skarsgard as Dr. Nathan Lind, Millie Bobby Brown as Madison Russell, Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews and Kyle Chandler as Dr. Mark Russell.

A phenomenal Director

A great film is made by a great director who has a vision along with a quintessential storyline. Directed by Adam Wingard, this movie is a testimony to how two classic cults can be joined together to make an outcome that is unimaginable for the viewers, where fans of both the franchises are happy and satisfied. Making Godzilla vs. Kong was a herculean task but considering Mr. Wingard’s experience in the industry, he made it look like a cakewalk.

A movie which is packed with action and drama

Fully packed with action and drama, this movie is much more than any other action film. Why, you ask? Because people, too, are fighting with the monsters simultaneously as they are fighting with each other. The question in this movie is not about who is right, but about the survival of the fittest. With never-ending intense action scenes and great graphics, this movie is sure to give viewers an adrenaline rush that they were long craving.

The Amazing Soundtracks

A great action film always needs a soundtrack and background music that amplifies the experience of the viewers. Godzilla vs. Kong is all about that. Tom Holkenborg, the music composer for this movie, has given us some iconic soundtracks from movies such as Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate, Army of the Dead, The Dark Knight Rises, Inception, Madagascar 3: Europe’s most wanted and so many. The pumping bass in Godzilla vs. Kong will align your heartbeat with the beats of the background score and soundtrack and will make you feel as if you are in the movie watching the action scenes for real.

Grab a tub of popcorn and a glass full of soda, as Godzilla vs. Kong is arriving soon at your doorstep in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on August 14, 2021, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch English trailer: