5 English Movies That Should Be in Your OTT Watchlist

It’s always good to keep your watchlist ready for the weekend so as to avoid wasting your time in finding the ‘worthy’ watch. If you’re already worrying about scrolling through endless movie lists, don’t. For we have made your weekend binge-watching plan simpler by handpicking 5 phenomenal English titles that should definitely take up a little space in your watchlist. Rest assured that they’ll keep you right at the edge of your seat and give you a good high with no regrets.

Without Remorse (Amazon Prime Video)

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse is an American action-thriller based on a 1993 novel with the same name written by Tom Clancy. Directed by Steffano Sollima, this film stars Michael B. Jordan and is a spin-off of the Jack Ryan film series. This film revolves around the US navy and how they uncover an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of John Kelly’s (Michael B. Jordan) pregnant wife by Russian soldiers. The long wait to see the film finally ends this month as Without Remorse is set to release on 30 April 2021, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Thunder Force (Netflix)

Thunder Force is an upcoming adventure comedy film written and directed by Ben Falcone. Starring Melissa McCarthy this movie showcases how a woman develops the process to give superpowers to regular people aka the mango people. Eventually, she makes a team to fight the evils forces in Chicago and save the world from destruction. This hilarious movie will be released on April 09, 2021, on Netflix and we can’t wait for another comedy starring Mellisa McCarthy.

Them (Amazon Prime Video)

If you are waiting for a good horror series to binge-watch this weekend then Them is a new show releasing on the 9th April 2021 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Them is an American horror drama streaming television anthology series. Directed by Little Marvin, starring Deborah Ayorinde, this series will take you back in 1953 with a family who recently migrated to a new home and surroundings only for things to start getting weird and evil inside that house. So, if you want to travel back in time and experience chills down your spine add Them in your watchlist.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Disney+Hotstar)

Marvel is back with The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and we just can’t keep calm. Created by Malcolm Spellman, starring Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was released in March 2021 on Disney + Hotstar. The movie is set in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to set the continuity of the film with the franchise. The series has intense 6 episodes which will keep you right on the edge of your chair and elevate your adrenaline rush.

Behind Her Eyes (Netflix)

This Netflix original series is a supernatural psychological thriller directed by Steve Lightfoot based on the novel by the same name launched in 2017. Starring Eve Hewson, Tom Bateman and Simona Brown, this series will take you on a trip which is filled with twisted revelations and complex relationships.