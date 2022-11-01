5 Binge-Watch Worthy Web Series on OTT Platforms

Our lifestyles have altered dramatically since the introduction of On-Demand entertainment services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Voot, Disney Hotstar, and others. These OTT platforms are bolstered with movies and web shows that show distinct sides of reel and real-life family relationships, love angles, friendship celebration and many other unique concepts under one roof.

In what initially began as a mere source of entertainment, OTT platforms have carved their own niche in providing comfort and alleviating stress for the viewers looking to unwind after a tiring day or week. Whether it's movies or web series, spread across genres, these fast-growing OTT platforms have become the one-stop-solution for fun, entertainment and excitement that is offered at the cost of a monthly or yearly subscription

Capturing customer behavior on their web apps, the OTT platforms capture the imagination of their viewers by rolling out user-specific content that is specially tailored to their tastes and preferences. On the other hand, the easy-to-access user-interface on these platforms ensure seamless and uninterrupted customer experience while bringing forth unique content for easy consumption. Further, the accessibility and availability of content, facilitated on multiple devices, has only added to the meteoric rise of the OTT platforms

As you scroll through OTT platforms for exciting content, here's a look at 5 web series that'll make for a valuable addition to your binge-watch list:

Playground (Gaming) : Playground is India's first unique eSport gaming + entertainment series that is divided into four teams. Each team is owned and mentored by Asia’s gaming superstars namely CarryMinati, Triggered Insaan, Mortal and Scout. In a perfect amalgamation of gaming and entertainment, the unique show brings India's best-known gamers to the fore, presenting them like never seen before. The show was first aired on Amazon Mini TV and immediately struck a chord with the viewers. And recently, it has also been released on YouTube to enhance its reach. Apart from the popular Indian gamers, the show also features RJ Mahvash, Actor & VJ Benafsha Soonawalla and RJ Rohit Varghese as pragmatic hosts.

Dude : The combination of drama, suspense, and thriller in Dude is superb. Not simply because of the narrative and plot, but also because of how smoothly each performer acted, it is one of the masterpieces now being streamed on OTT. This series is 10 on 10 in terms of direction and production. The show is available for streaming on Amazon Mini TV and the second season has also been released recently, so go and enjoy a thrilling time .

NCR Days : If you’re someone who is looking for something fun to binge watch, NCR Days offers a perfect script that has all the ingredients of an entertaining web series. The series focuses on friendship and subsequent struggles people go through in their lives. It also shows how people from different cities struggle and try to blend in the new city culture. The show aired on YouTube Channel The Timeliner.

Girls Hostel : While it surely allows viewers to reminisce their past experience, the show also offers a unique experience to all those who missed out on the hostel life. So, in case you haven’t revisited your college life, this show is all you need to do it! . You can watch this fun series on Girliyapa, a fun-filled YouTube Channel.

Cubicle : The show showcases corporate life from the perspective of a young protagonist. Hired by an IT firm, the recent college graduate is seen navigating his way through corporate life. From the elation of his first salary to putting in extra hours over the weekends, the character lives through the unique narrative of finding semblance in personal and professional life - something we all have experienced at some point in our respective lives. While working professionals can easily relate to this, Cubicle as a show also influences those budding minds looking to enter the corporate world. The show is available to watch on TVF’s official YouTube Channel.

