5 Binge Watch Worthy OTT Shows to Watch This Christmas

Our favourite festival is here and as assured, Amazon Prime Video has got all new and exclusive content for its viewers. Who wouldn’t love spending this holiday season relaxing and binge-watching some good content? This Christmas, the leading streaming platform, offers you some exciting shows and films that you can watch with your friends and family. If you are still figuring what to watch, here are five shows and movies that you can enjoy watching:

Yearly Departed 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

The groundbreaking comedy special returns with more of the world's funniest women roasting and toasting all we're leaving behind in 2021. Hosted by Yvonne Orji and featuring a lineup of emerging and all-star talent including Jane Fonda, Megan Stalter, Aparna Nancherla, Dulcé Sloan, X Mayo, and Chelsea Peretti, Yearly Departed invites you to reflect, rejoice, and raise a glass (or several) to everything we're leaving in the past, capped off by a special performance by Grammy-winning pop star Alessia Cara. So, kick off your heels and let Yvonne and friends ring in the new year as only they know how: By having a good time. The one-hour comedy special will give you many rib-tickling moments.

Decoupled (Netflix)

Decoupled is a story about Arya and Shruti Iyer. After several years of marriage, they are looking to divorce each other and also continue to live in the same house to co-parent their daughter Rohini. To make a formal announcement of their separation, they even decide to host a Decoupling Party/Ceremony in Goa. The series is an interesting take on separated couples while also focusing upon today’s trending topics on social media which will keep the audience entertained this Christmas. The series stars R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla as the leads. Decoupled makes it one of the must-watch series for it being an urban comedy that's ingenious, funny, and interesting.

The Wheel Of Time (Amazon Prime Video)

One of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time, The Wheel of Time is inching towards its finale. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity. The fantasy and mystery series has kept the audience glued to the series and with season 1 coming to its finale, it will be exciting to see how Moraine's journey unfolds. Will she be able to save humanity?

Harry Potter 20 years Marathon

There’s no better way for all Harry Potter fans to spend their Christmas holiday than watching every single film that’s released to date. Add to that, fans can also enjoy the Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, which will have fans, representing each of the four Hogwarts houses, going head-to-head and showcasing ultimate fan glory on a never-before-seen scale. Fans can watch this ahead of the highly anticipated retrospective special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts which is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on January 1st in India

Aarya

Aarya season 2 shows a mother's journey as she fights the dark world of crime and criminals to protect herself and her children from unseen harm. The series cast some talents like Sushmita, Sugandha Garg, Rajeshwari, in lead amongst others. Being one of the most engaging crime thrillers recently, one can’t afford to miss watching Aarya for the performances, especially Sushmita Sen and the gripping storyline.