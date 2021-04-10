5 Binge-Watch Worthy OTT Releases: Check Movie Titles

Get ready to binge-watch all the blockbuster movies and web series this weekend on OTT. Five best movies that released in 2021 after the pandemic are now releasing on OTT platforms to entertain you this weekend. Check out the names of movies and on which OTT platforms they are releasing

1. Jathi Ratnalu



Jathi Ratnalu which became a blockbuster at the box office is all set to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on April 11, 2021. The film stars Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Faria Abdullah in key roles while Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, and Naresh play supporting roles. The plot follows three happy-go-lucky men who arrive in the city for a better life but land up in jail for a crime they didn't commit. The movie collected 1 million in the United States.

Streaming Date: 11 April 2021

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

2. Hello Charlie

Hello Charlie is a comedy film written and directed by Pankaj Saraswat and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment banner. The film stars Jackie Shroff, Aadar Jain, and debutante Shhloka Pandit with Elnaaz Norouzi and Rajpal Yadav in supporting roles. The movie revolves around a young man and a Gorilla.

Streaming Date: Amazon Prime Video

3. Joji

Joji is a Malayalam Black comedy crime drama directed by Dileesh Pothan and written by Syam Pushkaran. The story is inspired by K.G.George's Irakal (1985), William Shakespeare's Macbeth, and the Koodathayi Cyanide Murders. The film is produced by Bhavana Studios in association with Working Class Hero, and Fahadh Faasil and Friends company. Fahadh Faasil plays the titular character, while Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, and Unnimaya Prasad play other pivotal roles.

Streaming Date: Amazon Prime Video

4. Yuvarathnaa

Sandalwood flick Yuvarathnaa created a record by minting gold at the box office. Now, the movie is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film stars Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar in the lead role along with Sayyeshaa, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay, and Prakash Raj. The Storyline is about RK University, a reputed college, which is on the verge of closure due to the privatization of the education system and political conspiracies. The college principal fights against privatization and the protagonist support his vision.

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

5. 11th Hour

11th hour is a series directed by Praveen Sattaru. The story revolves around Avantika, played by Tamannaah, who fights patriarchy and the corporate villains to attain success for her business.

Streaming on: Aha