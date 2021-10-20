3 Reasons Sanak – Hope Under Siege on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex is Must Watch

Touted as one of the most successful and rare Indian hostage dramas, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Zee Studios’ and Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex’s latest release ‘Sanak – Hope Under Siege’ has been receiving tremendously positive responses from the viewers, critics and industry alike. Interestingly, on it's release day - 15th October, the movie scored 8.1 rating on IMDB and was trending on 6th position on Google trends.

Introducing a first-of-its-kind hostage drama, ‘Sanak – Hope Under Siege’ featuring one of the biggest action stars in the world Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Maitra (Bengali superstar who made her Bollywood debut), Neha Dhupia and Chandan Roy Sanyal, has successfully changed the game in the action-entertainment space as this intriguing story unfolds in a hospital under siege.

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex, ‘Sanak’ has been unanimously praised for its gripping narrative, edge-of-the-seat thrill, impeccable performances and dumdaar action. We give you 3 reasons why you shouldn’t miss the action thriller streaming only on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex as mentioned below:

1. Never seen before action!

If it’s Vidyut Jammwal, then expect some cool, dare-devil action sequences, something that you wouldn’t have witnessed on screen before. Considered as India’s biggest action film in the OTT space, ‘Sanak’ is an action-packed entertainer that showcases Vidyut performing new action in terms of fist-fights in closed proximity and choreographed brilliantly by Hollywood stunt choreographer Andy Long. The movie features amazing action on par with international standards. Watch it to believe it!

2. Vipul Shah-Vidyut Jammwal’s 5th successful collaboration!

Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd, helmed by Vipul Shah has treated the audiences with some interesting cinema spectacles. This time in collaboration with Zee Studios, his production ‘Sanak – Hope Under Siege’ has brought the emotional journey with action-packed sequences. While Vidyut plays the central character in the movie, he is pairing with the successful producer for the fifth time in his career post the humongous success of films including ‘Force’ and ‘Commando’ franchise.

3. Vidyut Jammwal-Rukmini Maitra’s on screen chemistry!

Since love story plays an integral part of this action thriller, the makers have introduced Rukmini Maitra alongside Vidyut in the movie. The gorgeous actress is considered as one of the most popular and biggest names in the Bengali film industry, with a few successful movies to her credit. Vidyut and Rukmini’s sizzling chemistry is certainly one of the biggest USPs of the action thriller.

‘Sanak - Hope Under Siege’ is presented by Zee Studios in association with Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd and is streaming only on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex. It is a Vipul Amrutlal Shah production, directed by Kanishk Varma.