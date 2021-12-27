20th Century Studios India Unveils Hindi and English Trailer of The King’s Man

Ahead of the much-awaited prequel - The King's Man, 20th Century Studios India dropped the final redband trailer of the movie that puts the spotlight on the movie's motley crew of historical villains. The movie that is set to release in January 2022, is based on the comic book "The Secret Service" by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, a story of a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds who come together to plot a war to wipe out millions. One man must race against time to stop them.

Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man in theatres near you on 14th January, 2022. Directed and story by Matthew Vaughn, the screenplay is by Matthew Vaughn & Karl Gajdusek. 'The King’s Man' stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.



Watch English trailer here