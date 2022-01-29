20th Century Studios’ Death on the Nile in Indian cinemas on February 11

Witness the drama unfold in two weeks, as the brightest detective alive - Hercule Poirot is back to get to the bottom of the mystery in Death On The Nile. What happens when a happy affair in a luxury cruise turns grim after one of the passengers is found dead? What is the motif behind this murder? Daring Mystery-Thriller Based on the Novel by Agatha Christie opens in cinemas on February 11, 2022.

The film directed by Kenneth Branagh, features him, and the likes of Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman, Ali Fazal, Leititia Wright, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Armie Hammer, Rosie Leslie, among a host of other eminent actors. Haris Zambarloukos’ camera, Michael Green’s screenplay and Patrick Doyle’s music need special mention. Don't miss this film. Save the date!