2021's Most Awaited Web Series on Amazon, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar

The most awaited sequels to popular web series are on its way. Look forward to these on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video in 2021. Get ready to binge watch your favorite web series. Check out the details

1. Four More Shots Please Season 3 - Amazon Prime Videos

Four More Shots Please Season 1 and Season 2 became massive hits and the crew is ready to shoot the third season. The series starring Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J, follows a quartet of friends who deal with their relationships, work-life conflicts, ambitions and anxieties in a male-dominated society. Four More Shots Please had received an International Emmy 2020 nomination in the best comedy series category.

2. Aarya 2 - Disney+Hostar

Aarya is a crime drama, which stars Sushmita Sen in the titular role. The series is about Aarya, an independent woman who joins the mafia gang, in order to seek revenge on her husband's murder, and also protect her family. The makers of Aarya is all set to release Season 2 this year.

3. Delhi Crime 2- Netflix

Delhi Crime is an Emmy award winning Indian crime drama web series written and directed by Richie Mehta. The series is set in the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gangrape. The show was renewed for a second season with the main cast returning.

4. The Family Man Season 2 - Amazon Prime Videos

The Family Man features Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveilance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency. The makers have confirmed that the season 2 will be back this summer and even released the teaser.