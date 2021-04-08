2021 Blockbuster Hits: Jathi Ratnalu, Uppena Official OTT Release Dates

Actor Vaishnav Tej and Naveen Polishetty are the most happening stars in Tollywood right now. It's a known fact that Vaishnav Tej made his debut with 'Uppena' and he became an overnight celebrity with 'Uppena' as the film received immense love from fans and audience.

On the other hand, Naveen Polishetty became a household name with Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya but Jathi Ratanlu made put him in a league of his own. Naveen and Vaishnav Tej have become established stars with this year's films-- Jathi Ratnalu and Uppena.

Both the films garnered good numbers and lured people in crowds as they were content-driven films. Movie buffs and fans, who couldn't watch the film due to corona scare, are waiting with bated breath for OTT release of the movies.

If you are one among them, we have an interesting piece of news for you. For those who tuned in late, Vaishnav Tej's Uppena digital rights have been bagged by Netflix and the film is all set to start streaming on the OTT platform from April 13.

Naveen's Jathi Ratnalu digital rights were acquired for fancy price and the film will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video from 11 of this month.

Uppena is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and Krithi Shetty is seen as the female lead alongside Vaishnav Tej. Naveen's Jathi Ratnalu is helmed by K Anudeep and Faria Abdullah plays the female lead in the film. Watching this space for all the latest updates in Tollywood.