10 Hilarious Contestants on Lol: Enga Siri Paappom

Treating fans of comedy to yet another offering that’ll leave them in splits, Amazon Prime Video recently announced LOL: Enga Siri Paappom, the Tamil version of the highly successful international format LOL. Fans of the contestants who are eagerly waiting for its premiere are counting the days to its much-awaited release. With the hilarious teaser, of the show, taking the audiences and media on a laugh riot, Amazon Prime Video today, to fuel the excitement, unveiled some quirky introduction videos which highlight the unique qualities of the 10 comedy entertainers which will be seen on the show. These popular artists, who form a terrific ten, are set to bring their comedy A-game on display.

These contestants who appear as themselves in this unscripted comedy reality show are all set to tickle your funniest bone- while they cannot smile or laugh themselves. While we will have to wait till August 27th to see these artists in their most hysterical form, for now we can giggle by watching these fun videos here:

RJ Vignesh Kanth – Ruler of Roasts

Harathi – Queen of Quirks

Premgi – Conductor of Crazy

Syama – Poker Face Specialist

Baggy – Prince of Props

Pugazh – Master of Mimicry

Powerstar Srinivasan – Doctor of Comedy

Sathish – Sultan of Sarcasm

Maya S Krishnan – Mayor of Madness

Abishek – Master of Mischief

For the uninitiated, LOL: EngaSiri Paappom is an unscripted comedy reality show where the ten contestants viz Maya S Krishnan, Abhisek Kumar, Premgi, Harathi Ganesh, RJ Vignesh Kanth, Sathish, Pugazh, Powerstar Srinivasan, Baggy (Bhargav Ramakrishnan), and Syama Harini will be competing against each other for six consecutive hours with two objectives- to make others in the house laugh and ensure that they do not laugh themselves. Watching them closely on the show are Padmashri awardee and legendary comedian Late Vivekh alongside renowned actor Shiva as the hosts and referees in the series. There is however only one simple rule - they laugh, they lose! The last one standing gets the title and takes home a whopping cash prize of INR 25 Lakh.