10 Blockbuster Movies To Binge Watch This Weekend

Movies To Binge Watch: It's time for all Marvel fans to re-engage with their televisions. Who can afford to miss Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow, which premieres on Disney+Hotstar on September 3? After the much-loved Marvel character Black Widow, aka Natasha Romanoff, bid adieu in Avengers: Endgame, the prequel has already sparked a lot of interest.

This will be the character's first appearance since she sacrificed herself in Avengers: Infinity War to retrieve the "Soul Stone" and bring half the universe back to life following Thanos' snap. Black Widow is one of the Avengers' two female superheroes. Natasha's former escapades as a highly competent spy are traced in the film, directed by Cate Shortland, and her past begins to gnaw at her. We have the Black Widow trailer for you to make things a little more exciting.

Take a look at the trailer: Click here

Additional big films are flooding OTT platforms. Here's a rundown of the most recent ones that got us hooked. Pick your poison.

1. Cinderella - Amazon Prime Video

Cinderella is transformed into a woman whose ambitions are more important than anything else in this modern musical adaptation of the traditional fairytale.

2. Afterlife of the Party - Netflix

This is the tale of a social butterfly who dies unexpectedly. However, she is given a second chance to complete her mission on Earth.

3. Helmet- ZEE5

This film combines humour with the Indian condom taboo. The trailer suggests that the film will be entertaining.

4. SAS: Rise of the Black Swan - Netflix

A gripping thriller about hijackings and well-trained crooks that will have us snuggled in our seats. This action movie is ideal for a weekend film marathon.