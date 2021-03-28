UFC 260: Francis Ngannou Dethrones Stipe Miocic To Win Heavyweight Title: Check Twitterati Reaction

Francis Ngannou became UFC champion after defeating Stipe Miocic. The match settled at (16-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC). Ngannou’s blow knocked out Miocic. The second round was settled in just 52 seconds.

The UFC 260 main event was held in Las Vegas. The heavyweight championship was the main event at the UFC Apex. It was aired on the pay-per-view site. The prelims were aired on ESPN. The heavyweight match was the highlight of the event. People were eager to find out who the champion is going to be?

After three years, this day has finally come where Ngannou became the UFC champion. Ngannou and Miocic fought for the title back in 2018 as well. Three years ago, it was Miocic’s win. He had a clear winning score with all three judges scoring in his favour. It was a 50-44 score with Miocic’s victory as he became the champion. In 2021, these two came face to face again and this time Ngannou was unbeatable.

In Round 1, things could have been unpredictable as it started with Miocic (20-4 MMA, 14-4 UFC). But later the situation reversed and Ngannou landed big blows. Both players were doing well as Miocic took the punches Ngannou threw at him but managed to remain composed.

It was Round 2 that became a little intense. Even though Miocic started to throw punches, it was Ngannou who took over and didn’t let his opponent breathe. As Miocic kept getting up, Ngannou kept striking again and again. The intense match ended with Ngannou’s win and gave him the UFC title in his second attempt.

Fans congratulated Ngannou on his win as multiple hashtags were trending on Twitter. “So proud of you Francis Ngannou. He is our champion. The way he fought and didn’t even let his opponent breathe was so damn awesome,” wrote one fan.

Francis Ngannou

-Worked in sand mines with a dream of being champion

-Traveled across Africa for 12 months through deserts to get to France

-Homeless in Paris

-UFC heavyweight champion #UFC260 pic.twitter.com/C1SfGrLIle — Abdurrahman Shuwekh (@AshuwekhMMA) March 28, 2021