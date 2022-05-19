After 42 years of long wait, Eintracht Frankfurt have finally won their first European trophy. They held their nerves in the penalty shoot-out to overcome Rangers FC 5-4 after a pulsating 1-1 draw in the UEFA Europa League final in Seville of Spain.

It was Frankfurt's first European trophy since Fred Schaub scored the winner against Borussia Mönchengladbach to win the 1980 UEFA Cup, the predecessor to the Europa League.

The first period was a half of two halves with both sides eager to seize the upper hand. Both sides continued to press for a winner in normal then extra time, but neither summoned the necessary guile or composure to break through and spare their fervent supporters the spectacle of a penalty shoot-out, Ryan Kent coming closest in the dying moments only for Trapp to produce the save of the match via an outstretched leg.

After Rangers’ Aaron Ramsey missed the seventh penalty, Frankfurt’s Rafael Santos Borre drilled the last penalty into the corner to decide the title. The stadium was packed with 1,20,000 fans from both sides cheering their respective teams.

The shootout nearly wasn’t needed as Kent saw Trapp make a great save when he looked certain to net the winner for Rangers, and Davis’ follow-up was deflected wide at the last moment.

(With inputs from ANI)

