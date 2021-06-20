UEFA Euro 2020 Scotland Squad: Check Star Players

Steve Clarke has dealt with injury issues and more in the build-up to Euro 2020, but Scotland will be delighted just to be in the tournament. Billy Gilmour, David Turnbull, and Nathan Patterson are three uncapped players in Clarke's 26-man squad.

In Group D, Scotland will compete against Croatia, the Czech Republic, and England.

Clarke's team was defeated 2-0 by the Czech Republic in their first match of the tournament. In their 0-0 draw with England, Scotland earned a point. Scott McTominay is the key player in the Scotland team.

Here is the complete squad of Scotland's team:

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon, David Marshall, Jon McLaughlin

Defenders: Nathan Patterson, Stephen O’Donnell, Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney, Greg Taylor, Liam Cooper, Grant Hanley, Declan Gallagher, Scott McKenna, Jack Hendry

Midfielders: Billy Gilmour, Callum McGregor, Scott McTominay, Stuart Armstrong, John McGinn, John Fleck, David Turnbull

Forwards: James Forrest, Ryan Christie, Ryan Fraser, Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams, Kevin Nisbet