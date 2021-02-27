Tollywood extends support to Hyderabad Football Club

Kajal Agarwal, Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni, Sudhir baby, Sumanth, Sushanth, Navdeep, Niddhi Agarwal, Priyamani, Pragya Jaiswal among others other extend their wishes to the club

Hyderabad: Hyderabad FC is surely making headlines and for all the right reasons. ISL has captured the hearts of millions and fans are cheering hard for their favourite teams all over. Our own Hyderabad Football club is making waves this season with its superb game plan, passionate players, and terrific matches. The club has seen a great revival from the last season and is holding its ground on the ranking charts. The team has put up a great fight on the field and is surely setting the mark.

Fans are delighted to see the ‘yellow flag’ flying high on the charts! And not just us but even celebs are fast catching up with this fever. Tollywood actors have taken it to social media to extend their support and love for the Rana Daggubati co-owned Hyderabad FC. They have come together along with the fans wishing the team all the luck to win the season this year. Popular actors like Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha, Niddhi Agarwal, Navdeep, Sumanth, Sudhir baby, Shushanth and others put up stories on their Instagram handles supporting the team by donning HFC jerseys. Naga Chaitanya posted a pic with his favourite pet donning similar jerseys and extended their support to the team.

Speaking about the love Tollywood has been extending, Rana Daggubati, co-owner of Hyderabad FC said, "Football has a massive history when it comes to the city of Hyderabad. Our city has produced some of the best footballers India has ever seen, and through Hyderabad FC we want to try and bring those glory days back to Hyderabad. Tollywood actors have always come forward to extend their love for sport which bring Hyderabad a global recognition. This year too HFC has been playing extraordinary football with so many youngsters taking the team close to the finals. Receiving such overwhelming support from our actors and football fans pumps up our team to go that extra mile and play the best football possible."

Hyderabad Football Club is currently in the race to enter playoffs with their final league match against FC Goa on 28th Feb and fans are anticipating seeing their favourite team enter the playoffs.