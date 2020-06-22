HYDERABAD: Olympic and World Championships silver medallist shuttler PV Sindhu on Monday asserted that in the absence of a COVID-19 vaccine, sports can help win the battle against the virus. The Hyderabad-based shuttler urged everyone to make physical activity an integral part of their lives.

"Sports and other physical activities are very important to maintain a strong immune system and since there are yet no vaccine or treatment, sports can help win this battle," Sindhu said during the inauguration of 'Virtual Healthcare and Hygiene Expo 2020', a virtual exhibition and conference organised by FICCI from June 22-26.

In India, the count of infected has crossed 4.25 lakh and nearly 13,700 people have died. The virus has infected over 8.5 million people globally with more than 450,000 people losing their lives.

Sindhu, a front-runner to qualify for the now-postponed Tokyo Olympics, said it is important to follow the recommendations of the World health Organisation (WHO) and spend some time for physical activity.

"The WHO recommends adults should do at least 300 minutes of moderate aerobic activity each week to combat the threat of heart disease, diabetics, high blood pressure, cancer and depression and it is more relevant during this pandemic," she said.

"It is the ideal time to try a new activity. I would recommend everybody to do some sort of exercise. Being a sports person, I can say just 45 mins of exercise is important for everyone."

Top Indian shuttlers, including Sindhu, have been confined to their homes for more than three months due to the lockdown, enforced to contain the spread of the disease.