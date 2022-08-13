Telugu Yoddhas set to kick off their campaign in the maiden season of Ultimate Kho Kho on Sunday. Telugu Yoddhas will clash with Chennai-based Chennai Quick Guns in the second match on the opening day of the inaugural season.

In what appears to be a southern derby, as two teams representing two prominent regions of Southern India, this will be the first time ever on the opening day of the first season of Ultimate Kho-Kho League, Telugu and Tamil teams will play against each other.

Under Indian Player Prajwal KH, Telugu Yoddhas are expected to start their season with some prominent Indian Kho Kho players which include the team's vice-captain, Pratik Waikar and Bojjam Ranjith who were members of the Indian Team that won Gold in SAFF Games 2016. The Telugu Yoddhas squad comprises a perfect balance of youth and experience. Khelo India Youth Games medal winners Arun Ashok Gunki, Adarsh Dattaray Mohite, Avdut Bharat Patil, Rohan Tanaji Shingade and Dhanush K.C provide the energy of the younger lot in the team.

While in Chennai Quick Guns squad, Mahesh Shinde, Rajvardhan Patil, M Vignesh and Ramji Kashyap will be the players to be looked out for. The match is expected to be full of the action pack as the game is a popular sport in the southern region of the country.

Also Read: PM Interacts with Indian Contingent for Commonwealth Games 2022

