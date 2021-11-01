T20 World Cup Points Table 2021 Group 2

On Sunday, New Zealand crushed India by nine wickets to take the lead in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup 2021 points standings. Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi shone as New Zealand held India to a score of 110/7. India's batting line-up struggled a lot.

The match ended with New Zealand’s easy victory with 111/2 in just 14.3 overs. With this, there is a change in the rankings of the teams on the point table. Pakistan remains on top.

Afghanistan is in second with 4 points. Afghanistan has an NRR of 3.097. New Zealand is now in fourth position and India in fifth. Both India and Scotland have 0 points.

Here is the table: