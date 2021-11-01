T20 World Cup Points Table 2021 Group 2
On Sunday, New Zealand crushed India by nine wickets to take the lead in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup 2021 points standings. Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi shone as New Zealand held India to a score of 110/7. India's batting line-up struggled a lot.
The match ended with New Zealand’s easy victory with 111/2 in just 14.3 overs. With this, there is a change in the rankings of the teams on the point table. Pakistan remains on top.
Afghanistan is in second with 4 points. Afghanistan has an NRR of 3.097. New Zealand is now in fourth position and India in fifth. Both India and Scotland have 0 points.
Here is the table:
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Win
|
Loss
|
NRR
|
Points
|
Pakistan
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
+0.638
|
6
|
Afghanistan
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
+0.210
|
2
|
Namibia
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
+0.550
|
2
|
New Zealand
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
-0.532
|
0
|
India
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
-0.973
|
0
|
Scotland
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
-3.562
|
0