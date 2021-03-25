Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Outstanding Feat at Orleans Masters

Orleans Masters Super 100 tournament was held on Wednesday where Top shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth managed to create history. They both scored historic wins as also getting themselves an amazing winning start.

It was Saina Nehwal vs Ireland’s Rachael Darragh, Nehwal was able to score a win with 21-9, 21-5 in the women’s singles opening round. Also in the match between Kidambi Srikanth and Ajay Jayaram, Srikanth secured a win with 21-15, 21-10. These victories gave them a good start with also an advance to the next round.

Parupalli Kashyap could not advance to the next round as he lost the match against France’s Toma Junior Popov 7-21, 17-21.

Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy played excellently during their match and advanced to the next round. The match was against Austria’s Dominik Stipsits and Serena Au Yeong which Chopra and Sikki Reddy won with 21-7 21-18.

Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy were in top form during the women’s double. They won the match with 21-9, 17-21, 21-19 against Amalie Magelund and Freja Ravn and advanced to the next round.