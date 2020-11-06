PV Sindhu's Clarifies About Her Retirement Post

PV Sindhu has recently announced her retirement from Badminton on social media. The text, which read as “I Retire” left her fans confused when she announced on the Twitter platform that the Danish Open would be her last game. Fans were shocked and even some users wished for her post-retirement career. However, soon she tweeted another three pages where she explained what she meant by her cryptic retirement post.

''The World has to retire from the negativity and fear of Coronavirus. All Together we have to defeat the Covid and the decision that we take now reflects on future generations,'' she wrote and this post got viral within minutes on social media.

Speaking about her post in an interview, she said, “I think everyone was shocked because of my retirement post. Some people started asking what happened. If they read the post clearly they would understand what it really was'', she clarified. PV Sindhu explained that her intention was to remove the negativity caused by corona. A while ago she was taking training in the national camp for the Tokyo Olympics, but suddenly she left for London, making her fans speculate about her leaving the game. Later, she clarified on Twitter that she went to London as part of a nutrition programme, much to the relief of her fans.

Check out her Tweet :