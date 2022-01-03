Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 Points Table

Jan 03, 2022, 15:32 IST
- Sakshi Post

Two fairly one-sided matches were played on the tenth day of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). The Tamil Thalaivas got their first win of the season to open the day, followed by a comfortable win for the Patna Pirates over the Bengal Warriors.

After holding a comfortable lead in the first 10 minutes of the game, Tamil Thalaivas appeared to be repeating history as they enabled Puneri Paltan to attempt a comeback. Puneri Paltan took advantage of the Thalaivas' error in the second half to cut the deficit to just two points. The Thalaivas got one win, 1 loss, and three draws now. They are 5th on the point table.

Talking about the team in the first place, it is Bengaluru Bulls with a total of 6 matches played. Out of that, they have 4 wins, 1 loss and 1 draw. On the second it is Dabang Delhi.

Here is the full ranking of teams in Pro Kabaddi League

Team

GP

W

L

D

PD

Pts

1

Bengaluru Bulls

6

4

1

1

18

23

2

Dabang Delhi

5

3

0

2

32

21

3

U Mumba

5

2

1

2

21

17

4

Patna Pirates

4

3

1

0

28

16

5

Tamil Thalaivas

5

1

1

3

2

14

6

Gujarat Giants

5

1

2

2

2

13

7

UP Yoddha

5

1

2

2

-7

13

8

Haryana Steelers

5

2

3

0

-15

12

9

Pink Panthers

4

2

2

0

-11

11

10

Bengal Warriors

5

2

3

0

-24

11

11

Telugu Titans

4

0

2

2

-3

8

12

Puneri Paltan

5

1

4

0

-43

5

Read More:

Tags: 
Pro Kabaddi League
Advertisement
Back to Top