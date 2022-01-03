Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 Points Table
Two fairly one-sided matches were played on the tenth day of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). The Tamil Thalaivas got their first win of the season to open the day, followed by a comfortable win for the Patna Pirates over the Bengal Warriors.
After holding a comfortable lead in the first 10 minutes of the game, Tamil Thalaivas appeared to be repeating history as they enabled Puneri Paltan to attempt a comeback. Puneri Paltan took advantage of the Thalaivas' error in the second half to cut the deficit to just two points. The Thalaivas got one win, 1 loss, and three draws now. They are 5th on the point table.
Talking about the team in the first place, it is Bengaluru Bulls with a total of 6 matches played. Out of that, they have 4 wins, 1 loss and 1 draw. On the second it is Dabang Delhi.
Here is the full ranking of teams in Pro Kabaddi League
|
Team
|
GP
|
W
|
L
|
D
|
PD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Bengaluru Bulls
|
6
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
18
|
23
|
2
|
Dabang Delhi
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
32
|
21
|
3
|
U Mumba
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
21
|
17
|
4
|
Patna Pirates
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
28
|
16
|
5
|
Tamil Thalaivas
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
14
|
6
|
Gujarat Giants
|
5
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
13
|
7
|
UP Yoddha
|
5
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
-7
|
13
|
8
|
Haryana Steelers
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
-15
|
12
|
9
|
Pink Panthers
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
-11
|
11
|
10
|
Bengal Warriors
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
-24
|
11
|
11
|
Telugu Titans
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
-3
|
8
|
12
|
Puneri Paltan
|
5
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
-43
|
5