Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 Points Table

Two fairly one-sided matches were played on the tenth day of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). The Tamil Thalaivas got their first win of the season to open the day, followed by a comfortable win for the Patna Pirates over the Bengal Warriors.

After holding a comfortable lead in the first 10 minutes of the game, Tamil Thalaivas appeared to be repeating history as they enabled Puneri Paltan to attempt a comeback. Puneri Paltan took advantage of the Thalaivas' error in the second half to cut the deficit to just two points. The Thalaivas got one win, 1 loss, and three draws now. They are 5th on the point table.

Talking about the team in the first place, it is Bengaluru Bulls with a total of 6 matches played. Out of that, they have 4 wins, 1 loss and 1 draw. On the second it is Dabang Delhi.

Here is the full ranking of teams in Pro Kabaddi League

Team GP W L D PD Pts 1 Bengaluru Bulls 6 4 1 1 18 23 2 Dabang Delhi 5 3 0 2 32 21 3 U Mumba 5 2 1 2 21 17 4 Patna Pirates 4 3 1 0 28 16 5 Tamil Thalaivas 5 1 1 3 2 14 6 Gujarat Giants 5 1 2 2 2 13