India’s medal tally rose to six on the sixth day of the ongoing Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil as the Priyesha Deshmukh-Dhanush Srikanth pair picked the fourth gold. The duo beat Germany’s Sabrina Eckert and Sebastian Herrmany 16-10 in the final of the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event on Saturday. Priyesha and Dhanush scored 414.0 points (209.6+204.4, respectively) while Germany's Sabrina and Sebastian could manage only 408.7 points in total.

Dhanush became the first Indian at this edition of the Deaflympics to win gold when he c;aimed the individual men’s 10m air rifle crown. He won his second gold medal on Saturday after bagging the yellow metal on Friday after shooting a world record score in the men’s 10m Air Rifle event while Priyesha lost the medal by a whisker as she finished fourth in the women’s 10m Air Rifle event.

In Deaflympics 2021, India have bagged five medals in shooting, including three gold medals, while the other gold medal was in the badminton category.

