Pillow Fight Championship is Now a Sport and We Got First-Ever Winner

A new sports event is here and this is like none you heard before. After punching and hitting each other in the ring, competitors will now have to battle it out with pillows. The very first pillow-fighting tournament was organized in Florida, US and it also got its very first winner.

Instead of punches and kicks, 16 men and eight women, most of whom were trained in mixed martial arts, tossed pillows at their opponents at random during the pay-per-view event. It is where you would think no one is going to get hurt. But these opponents are so competitive; each swish by them comes with top power. It is not the kind of pillow fight you had as kids. The participants can get as serious and tough.

A title belt and $5,000 (approximately 3.73 lakhs) were awarded to the winner. In the women's category, Brazil's Istela Nunes defeated American Kendahl Voelker to win the title. Hauley Tillman of the United States defeated Marcus Brimage in the men's division.

The idea of PFC (Pillow Fight Championship) came with the fact that the audience would like a healthy fight/competition but do not want people to actually get hurt, something that does not involve violence and blood. The very first event has been a success among viewers. This might open the gates for more such championships. We might get PFC season 2.