Parveen from Haryana (63 kg) moved to the pre-quarterfinals after beating Ukraine’s Mariia Bova in the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul on Wednesday.

The 2019 Asian Championships bronze medallist boxer from Telangana Nikhat Zareen (52kg) and Manisha (57kg) and Saweety (75kg) will open their campaigns later in the day. Nikhat will fight against Mexico's Herrera Alvarez in the 52kg opening round match while Manisha will meet Nepal's Kala Thapa in the ring.

22-year-old Parveen won by unanimous decision against the much more experienced boxer Mariia in the light welter division. The 2017 youth national winner made a good start in the opening round but Mariia overpowered her.

BLAZING START! 🚀 🔥 🇮🇳’s #Parveen (63kg) displayed spectacular performance as she landed a flurry of punches to pack 🇺🇦’s boxer B. Mariia .💥 Great victory, champ!👏#PunchMeinHaiDum#IBAWWCHS2022#Boxing pic.twitter.com/DkpsIeR893 — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) May 11, 2022

In the second round, Parveen showed her aggressive side and continuously punched the 34-year-old Ukrainian to seal the tie in her favour. Parveen will now face former Youth Olympics champion Jajaira Gonzalez of USA in the pre-quarter finals on Sunday.

It may be noted here 310 boxers from 73 countries are participating in the World Boxing Championships 2022 being hosted by Turkey. So far, Indian pugilists have won 36 medals, including nine gold, eight silver and 19 bronze, in the 11 previous editions of the tournament while Russia’s tally is the highest as it’s won a total of 60 medals.

